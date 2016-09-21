MOVES-BTIG hires John Silver, Andrew McSweeney as managing directors

Sept 21 Financial services firm BTIG LLC hired John Silver and Andrew McSweeney as managing directors of foreign exchange and interest rates, respectively.

Silver was most recently an executive director of foreign exchange at Nomura and McSweeney worked as senior vice-president of U.S. treasuries at Credit Agricole Securities

They will be working in the firm's growing fixed Income, currency and commodities group based out of New York. (Reporting by)