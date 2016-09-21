MOVES-BTIG hires John Silver, Andrew McSweeney as managing directors

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Financial services firm BTIG LLC hired John Silver and Andrew McSweeney as managing directors of foreign exchange and interest rates, respectively.
Silver was most recently an executive director of foreign exchange at Nomura and McSweeney worked as senior vice-president of U.S. treasuries at Credit Agricole Securities
They will be working in the firm's growing fixed Income, currency and commodities group based out of New York. (Reporting by)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
