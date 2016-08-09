版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 17:59 BJT

MOVES-Swiss Re names managing director for Middle East, Africa

Aug 9 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said it named Tavaziva Madzinga as managing director and market executive of its reinsurance business in the Middle East and Africa.

He will report to Jean-Jacques Henchoz, chief executive of Swiss Re's reinsurance business in EMEA.

Madzinga joins Swiss Re from South African insurer Old Mutual, where he was most recently Regional CEO for South and East Africa. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐