UPDATE 1-Receptos shares soar as lead drug meets main goal

June 10 Shares of Receptos Inc jumped about 40 percent in early trading after the biotechnology company said its experimental drug to treat relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) met the main goal in a mid-stage trial.

Analysts said the drug could better compete with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Gilenya, approved in the United States in 2010 as the first oral treatment to reduce the frequency of relapses and slow disease progression in patients with relapsing MS.

The superior safety profile continues to suggest that the Receptos drug is best-in-class, Wedbush Securities analyst Liana Moussatos said.

She expects the treatment will launch by 2018 and cost about $51,260 a year per patient - generating net global peak sales of about $1.8 billion by 2023.

Receptos' study tested the efficacy and safety of two doses of its lead drug, RPC1063, against a placebo in 258 patients with relapsing MS - the most common form of the disease that affects the central nervous system.

The company said on Monday both the 0.5 mg and 1 mg doses demonstrated an 86 percent reduction in brain lesion activity compared with the placebo, meeting the main goal of the trial.

A brain lesion is a type of scarring caused by MS damage.

In the trial, RPC1063 demonstrated superior safety and tolerability with similar adverse event rates as placebo, minimal average drops in heart rate, and relatively low elevations in liver enzymes.

Receptos is enrolling patients in a late-stage study evaluating its drug against Biogen Idec's injectable Avonex, a commonly prescribed drug first approved in 1996.

Multiple sclerosis is an incurable and unpredictable disease, whose cause is still largely undetermined.

Its symptoms, including blurred vision, loss of balance, fatigue and paralysis, can range from relatively benign to devastating as the communication between the brain and other parts of the body is disrupted.

The condition, which affects over 400,000 people in the United States, is twice as likely to afflict women than men, according to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

