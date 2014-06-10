UPDATE 1-Receptos shares soar as lead drug meets main goal

(Adds analyst comments, updates shares)
By Natalie Grover
June 10 Shares of Receptos Inc jumped
about 40 percent in early trading after the biotechnology
company said its experimental drug to treat relapsing multiple
sclerosis (MS) met the main goal in a mid-stage trial.
Analysts said the drug could better compete with Swiss
drugmaker Novartis AG's Gilenya, approved in the
United States in 2010 as the first oral treatment to reduce the
frequency of relapses and slow disease progression in patients
with relapsing MS.
The superior safety profile continues to suggest that the
Receptos drug is best-in-class, Wedbush Securities analyst Liana
Moussatos said.
She expects the treatment will launch by 2018 and cost about
$51,260 a year per patient - generating net global peak sales of
about $1.8 billion by 2023.
Receptos' study tested the efficacy and safety of two doses
of its lead drug, RPC1063, against a placebo in 258 patients
with relapsing MS - the most common form of the disease that
affects the central nervous system.
The company said on Monday both the 0.5 mg and 1 mg doses
demonstrated an 86 percent reduction in brain lesion activity
compared with the placebo, meeting the main goal of the trial.
A brain lesion is a type of scarring caused by MS damage.
In the trial, RPC1063 demonstrated superior safety and
tolerability with similar adverse event rates as placebo,
minimal average drops in heart rate, and relatively low
elevations in liver enzymes.
Receptos is enrolling patients in a late-stage study
evaluating its drug against Biogen Idec's injectable
Avonex, a commonly prescribed drug first approved in 1996.
Multiple sclerosis is an incurable and unpredictable
disease, whose cause is still largely undetermined.
Its symptoms, including blurred vision, loss of balance,
fatigue and paralysis, can range from relatively benign to
devastating as the communication between the brain and other
parts of the body is disrupted.
The condition, which affects over 400,000 people in the
United States, is twice as likely to afflict women than men,
according to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Receptos shares were up about 38 percent at $40.32 on the
Nasdaq on Tuesday.
