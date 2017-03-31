版本:
2017年 3月 31日 星期五

Reckitt Benckiser reduces CEO pay -annual report

LONDON, March 31 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group will not pay Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor an annual bonus for 2016, and will reduce the number of performance shares awarded to his long-term incentive plan, it said on Friday.

The maker of Durex condoms and Scholl footcare products also said it will strip out any earnings growth attributable to the impending takeover of Mead Johnson from calculations for the plan for 2017.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Susan Fenton)
