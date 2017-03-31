Reckitt Benckiser reduces CEO pay -annual report

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources prices C$1.8 bln in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
LONDON, March 31 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group will not pay Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor an annual bonus for 2016, and will reduce the number of performance shares awarded to his long-term incentive plan, it said on Friday.
The maker of Durex condoms and Scholl footcare products also said it will strip out any earnings growth attributable to the impending takeover of Mead Johnson from calculations for the plan for 2017.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05242017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Infosys India Business Unit Head C.N. Raghupati, IBM Chief Data Strategist and HCL Founder Ajai Chowdhry at IT Conclave in Kolkata. 12:00 pm: Samsung launch event in Bengaluru. 11:4
TOKYO, May 24 China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.