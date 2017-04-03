版本:
Reckitt Benckiser says reviewing food business

LONDON, April 3 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser is weighing strategic options for its food business, it said on Monday it, following its agreement to buy Mead Johnson.

The company said its French's mustard was non-core and that it would update the market when appropriate. (Reporting by Martinne Geller)
