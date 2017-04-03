UPDATE 2-Reckitt Benckiser reviewing options for food business

(Adds background)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, April 3 British consumer goods maker
Reckitt Benckiser is reviewing strategic options for its
small food business, it said on Monday, as it seeks to pay down
debt following its planned $16.6 billion purchase of Mead
Johnson.
A sale of the business, which includes French's mustard and
Frank's RedHot sauce, could fetch more than 2.4 billion pounds
($3 billion), British newspaper The Sunday Times reported.
The company said the food subsidiary was not one of its core
businesses and that it would update the market when appropriate.
The food brands, which had 2016 sales of 411 million pounds
and like-for-like growth of 5 percent, could fit into the
portfolios of other firms, such as Heinz ketchup maker
Kraft-Heinz or Hellmann's mayonnaise maker Unilever
.
Those companies are both in the spotlight following Kraft's
failed bid for Unilever in February. Unilever is also due to
announce the results of a strategic review in the coming weeks
that could include the sale of some of its food brands.
Reckitt's food business has long been seen by analysts as a
possible candidate for sale, given the company's increasing
focus on consumer health products such as Durex condoms, Nurofen
tablets and Strepsils throat lozenges.
Reckitt said in February it would buy baby formula maker
Mead Johnson, in a surprise deal that gives it a new product
line and boosts its business in developing markets.
