13 小时前
Unilever vies with Hormel to buy Reckitt food unit -Sunday Times
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
深度分析
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
中国财经
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
2017年7月15日 / 晚上10点51分 / 13 小时前

Unilever vies with Hormel to buy Reckitt food unit -Sunday Times

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch conglomerate Unilever is vying with U.S. canned meat producer Hormel Foods Corp to buy the foods division of British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

Unilever and Hormel are front-runners in a deal that is likely to top 2.2 billion pounds ($2.9 billion), the unidentified sources told the Sunday Times.

Earlier this month Reckitt, which owns the French's mustard brand, trimmed its sales forecasts, becoming one of the first companies to put a cost on a global cyber attack in June that disrupted its manufacturing and distribution.

$1 = 0.7632 pounds Reporting by Andy Bruce

