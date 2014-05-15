Reckitt Benckiser to develop XenoPort alcohol abuse drug

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
LONDON May 15 Reckitt Benckiser Group's pharmaceuticals unit will develop and sell XenoPort Inc's drug to treat alcohol use disorders, the companies said on Thursday.
Under the terms of the exclusive global licensing deal, XenoPort is entitled to $20 million up front, followed by another $5 million upon the transfer of certain technology and materials and aggregate payments of up to $70 million upon Reckitt's achievement of development and regulatory milestones, and $50 million for commercial milestones.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple were removed from a United Airlines flight to Costa Rica on Saturday, as the airline remained under scrutiny following outrage caused by a video last week of a passenger being forcibly removed from a flight.
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc