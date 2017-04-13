Reckitt working with Morgan Stanley on food business sale - sources

| LONDON, April 13
LONDON, April 13 British consumer goods group
Reckitt Benckiser Group is working with Morgan Stanley
on the sale of its food business, which could fetch
roughly $3 billion, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
The process will kick off soon, said the sources, who
declined to be identified, as the matter is private.
Reckitt, which confirmed earlier this month that it was
exploring options for the business, declined to comment, as did
Morgan Stanley.
Reckitt is expected to use proceeds of the sale, which
includes French's mustard and Frank's RedHot sauce, to pay down
debt following its $16.6 billion purchase of Mead Johnson
.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller. Editing by Jane Merriman)