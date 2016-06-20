Reckitt licenses K-Y brand in Britain to unit of Germany's Stada

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has temporarily licensed the K-Y brand of personal lubricants in the United Kingdom to a British unit of Germany's Stada, a UK watchdog said on Monday.
The move clears the way for Reckitt Benckiser's purchase of the brand from Johnson & Johnson to close.
The UK Competition and Markets Authority said last year that the acquisition of K-Y by Reckitt, which already owns the Durex brand, could reduce competition for personal lubricants and lead to higher prices. It required Reckitt to license the brand for eight years, to give competitors time to develop rival products.
The agency said on Monday that Reckitt agreed to license K-Y in Britain to over-the-counter medicine maker Thornton & Ross, which was bought by German generic drugmaker Stada in 2013.
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group