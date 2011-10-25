UPDATE 2-Reckitt growth warning takes shine off shares

* Sees growth slowing due to US healthcare reforms

* Q3 adjusted EPS 63.9p vs forcecast 63.8p

* On track to make 2011 revenue, income targets

* Suboxone new film version take 44 pct of its market

* Shares off 4.8 percent (Adds analyst comment, details and shares)

By David Jones

LONDON, Oct 25 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser warned of slower growth in the last three months of 2011 due to U.S. healthcare reforms and stalled growth of a new type of Suboxone heroin treatment, sending its shares sharply lower.

The maker of Nurofen painkiller and Cillit Bang cleaners cautioned that U.S. reforms will hit its pharmaceuticals unit, which makes a quarter of group profit, with fourth-quarter sales at the division seen off around 15 percent and earnings hit even harder.

Higher rebates paid to the U.S. Medicaid programme and one-off effects such as the timing of recent acquisitions will see growth slow, news which overshadowed an expected 9 percent rise in third-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

The group's drugs unit, Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals (RBP) relies on Suboxone for the bulk of its sales, largely through Medicaid, while the company was boosted by the purchase late last year of Durex condom and Scholl sandal maker SSL.

New Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor added the group would need a normal 'flu season for its health products to meet sales and profit targets for 2011.

"Total growth will slow as we lap the acquisition of SSL and the buy back of distribution rights in the European & Rest of the World RBP business. We will also have a one-off decline in revenue and profit at RBP," he said in a statement.

Reckitt shares were off 4.8 percent at 32.82 pounds, the second biggest faller on the FTSE 100 by 1345 GMT, reflecting the warning on pharmaceuticals while some of its products like Vanish fabric cleaners were hit by a weak Europe.

The group also cautioned that the market share growth of its "film" version of Suboxone - which dissolves on the tongue and is easier for recovering heroin addicts to take than traditional tablets - had slowed.

Launched a year ago, its market share had inched up to 44 percent by end-September after racing to 41 percent in June.

Reckitt hopes that this new product will extend Suboxone's life which is under threat from new generic rivals.

The company, which also makes Air Wick air fresheners and Finish dishwash products, reported that third-quarter earnings rose 9 percent to 63.9 pence a share, in line with a company-complied consensus of 63.8 pence.

Reckitt said it was well positioned to achieve its 2011 targets of a 12 percent increase in net revenue and a 10 percent rise in net income, both at constant exchange rates, after third-quarter sales and income rose 15 and 12 percent.

Analyst Celine Pannuti at brokers JP Morgan said although the third-quarter was broadly in line, results were light for its core household cleaning business and there was concern over the caution on fourth-quarter pharmaceuticals.

Reckitt shares have recently lost some of their shine as a market star performer due to worries over tough mature markets, the threat of generic competition to Suboxone, high input costs and the transition to new chief executive Kapoor.

The 25-year group veteran replaced Bart Becht in September after the Dutchman surprised investors with his decision to retire after leading the group since its creation in 1999 and making it one of the FTSE 100 top share performers.

The group's shares, which fell 7 percent on the day in April that Becht announced his retirement, have slipped from a high of 36.78 pounds at the start of 2011.

They have underperformed European food and beverage stocks by around 5 percent this year as Reckitt has also come under stiffer competition from rivals Procter & Gamble and Unilever (UNc.AS). (Editing by Kate Holton and David Cowell)