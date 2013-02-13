Reckitt Benckiser beats earnings forecasts

LONDON Feb 13 Britain's Reckitt Benckiser beat full-year earning expectations as the maker of Strepsils and Mucinex benefited from an unusually heavy U.S. cold and flu season in the final quarter.

Full-year adjusted earnings per share was 264.4 pence, compared to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates of 246.8 pence and a company-supplied forecast of 249 pence.

An early and unusually intense flu season in North America has pushed up business for hospitals, pharmacies and the makers of tissues and cold remedies.