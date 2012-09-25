版本:
BRIEF-Reckitt discontinues supply of Suboxone tablets

LONDON, Sept 25 Reckitt Benkiser * Reckitt Benkiser Pharmaceuticals confirms it notified U.S. FDA on September 18 that company is voluntarily discontinuing supply of suboxone tablets * discontinuing supply of suboxone tablets due to increasing

concerns with pediatric exposure * working with FDA to ensure patients taking suboxone tablets have time to transition to suboxone film

