Reckitt Benckiser strikes deal for BMS drugs in Latam

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
LONDON Feb 12 Reckitt Benckiser said on Tuesday it had struck a three-year collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb for a number of over-the-counter remedies in Brazil, Mexico and other parts of Latin America.
The British consumer goods group, which will pay Bristol an initial $482 million, has an option to purchase the brands from the U.S. drugmaker at the end of the three-year period.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.