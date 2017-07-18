FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 小时前
McCormick to buy Reckitt's food unit for more than $4 bln - FT
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
深度分析
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
国际财经
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 晚上9点57分 / 2 小时前

McCormick to buy Reckitt's food unit for more than $4 bln - FT

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - McCormick & Co Inc is set to buy the food business of British consumer goods conglomerate Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc for more than $4 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people close to the matter.

McCormick, a U.S. manufacturer of spices and herbs, beat out competition from a number of bidders and an announcement of the deal could come as early as Tuesday evening, the FT reported. on.ft.com/2u7rEBB

In April, Reckitt Benckiser said it was reviewing strategic options for its small food business as it seeks to pay down debt following its planned $16.6 billion purchase of Mead Johnson.

McCormick was one of the parties interested in the business which is home to French's mustard and Frank's RedHot sauce, Reuters had reported in May.

McCormick and Reckitt Benckiser did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below