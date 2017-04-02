UK's Reckitt Benckiser weighing foods business sale-paper

LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group
Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods
business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard
brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food
maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times
said.
The maker of Durex condoms and Nurofen painkillers has told
banks it plans to sell the foods division, as it no longer
considers it core to a business increasingly focused on consumer
health, the report said, citing senior sources.
The foods arm, which had sales last year of 411 million
pounds, could fetch more than 2.4 billion pounds ($3 billion),
according to the report.
Reckitt, which on Friday said it had cut the pay of Chief
Executive Rakesh Kapoor after a safety scandal in South Korea,
agreed to buy Mead Johnson in February.
A spokeswoman for Reckitt declined to comment on the report.
($1=0.7969 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Greg Mahlich)