Reckitt Benckiser says pharma review ongoing

LONDON Feb 12 Reckitt Benckiser Group said on Wednesday the strategic review of its pharmaceuticals business was ongoing and that it would update investors over the course of the year.

The company said in October it was considering all options for the business, which could include selling it, spinning it off, or keeping it.

Regarding acquisitions, Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor said Reckitt would continue to be active in the consumer health space, but declined to comment specifically on reports that consumer companies have approached U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co about its consumer business.
