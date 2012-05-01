Reckitt sees early boost from new strategy

LONDON May 1 British consumer goods group
Reckitt Benckiser saw early signs that a focus on its top
brands and fastest growing markets was starting to work on
Tuesday as it narrowly beat forecasts with a 4 percent rise in
underlying first-quarter sales.
New Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor, who took over last
September after Bart Becht's shock decision to retire, said on
Tuesday that its results were driven by strong emerging market
growth and the success of a string of new products.
"These results give us the confidence to reiterate our 2012
target of like-for-like net revenue growth of 200 basis points
above our market growth rate of 1-2 percent. We also expect to
maintain full year operating margins," he said in a statement.
The maker of Nurofen painkillers and Cillit Bang cleaners
reported like-for-like first-quarter sales, stripping out its
Suboxone pharmaceuticals division, up 4 percent and slightly
ahead of a company-compiled forecast for a 3.8 percent rise.