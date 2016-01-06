版本:
Recro Pharma's lead painkiller succeeds in mid-stage trial

Jan 6 Drugmaker Recro Pharma Inc said its lead painkiller was safe and well tolerated in post-operative orthopedic surgery patients in a mid-stage trial.

The injectable drug, Meloxicam, had no serious adverse events, bleeding or reactions, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

