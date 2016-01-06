Recro Pharma's lead painkiller succeeds in mid-stage trial

BRIEF-Regions Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly basel III common equity tier 1 ratio (non-gaap) 11.0% versus 10.7% last year
Jan 6 Drugmaker Recro Pharma Inc said its lead painkiller was safe and well tolerated in post-operative orthopedic surgery patients in a mid-stage trial.
The injectable drug, Meloxicam, had no serious adverse events, bleeding or reactions, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Phoenix New Media -board authorized co to revise and extend term of two loans previously granted to particle inc from 6 months to 12 months
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy SA CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.