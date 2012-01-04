版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 4日 星期三 13:20 BJT

Japan's Recruit buys Advantage Resourcing from Cerberus

TOKYO Jan 4 Japanese human resources firm Recruit Co said on Wednesday it bought all shares in temporary staffing agencies Advantage Resourcing America in the United States and Advantage Resourcing Europe in the Netherlands for $410 million from Cerberus Capital Management, to expand overseas.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐