Linux distributor Red Hat's revenue up 15 pct on subscription growth

Dec 18 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, posted a 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in subscriptions.

The company's net income fell to $47.9 million, or 26 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 30, from $52.0 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $455.9 million from $396.5 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)