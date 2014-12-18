Linux distributor Red Hat's revenue up 15 pct on subscription growth

BRIEF-Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor
* Kura Oncology granted U.S. patent for clinical-stage ERK inhibitor, KO-947 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, posted a 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in subscriptions.
The company's net income fell to $47.9 million, or 26 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 30, from $52.0 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $455.9 million from $396.5 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* KAR acquires Drivin to bolster data analytic capabilities and strengthen leading remarketing platform
April 19 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, giving investors a reprieve a day after Wall Street lost its footing following weak results from some corporate heavyweights.