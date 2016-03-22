版本:
Red Hat quarterly revenue rises 17.1 pct

March 22 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported a 17.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for open-source software and cloud offerings.

The company's net income rose to $53 million, or 29 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 29, from $47.7 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $543.5 million from $463.9 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
