版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 19日 星期四 04:15 BJT

Red Hat 1st-qtr results beat estimates on subscription growth

June 18 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported better-than-expected adjusted profit and revenue for the first quarter, helped by growth in subscriptions.

Net income fell to $37.7 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter ended May 31, from $40.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents per share beating analysts' expectations of 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $423.8 million, above Wall Street estimate of $414 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐