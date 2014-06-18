Red Hat 1st-qtr results beat estimates on subscription growth

BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
June 18 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported better-than-expected adjusted profit and revenue for the first quarter, helped by growth in subscriptions.
Net income fell to $37.7 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter ended May 31, from $40.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents per share beating analysts' expectations of 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $423.8 million, above Wall Street estimate of $414 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
