公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 12日 星期四 19:46 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Reddy Ice sees 2012 revenue of $341 mln

April 12 April 12 Reddy Ice Holdings Inc : * Sees 2012 revenue $341.0 million; sees 2012 adjusted EBITDA $57.2 million - SEC filing * Sees 2013 revenue $347.6 million; sees 2013 adjusted EBITDA $66.4 million - SEC filing * FY 2012 revenue view $337.3 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

