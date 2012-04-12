版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 12日 星期四 18:14 BJT

Reddy Ice says to file for bankruptcy protection

April 12 Reddy Ice Holdings said it intends to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure its balance sheet and has the support of its majority lender and creditors.

The company said it plans to file for Chapter 11 protection in a bankruptcy court in the Northern District of Texas and has secured commitments from Macquarie Bank Ltd for $70 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐