UPDATE 2-Itau to spend $6.81 bln to take Redecard private

* Plan comes as card industry competition heats up
* Itau Unibanco will offer to buy out minorities
* Plans to offer 35 reais/share, a 9.9 pct premium
* Itau Unibanco already owns majority stake in Redecard
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi
Feb 7 Itau Unibanco ,
Brazil's largest private-sector lender, plans to spend as much
as 11.77 billion reais ($6.81 billion) to buy out Redecard
, protecting the card payment processor's position in
an increasingly competitive industry.
Itau Unibanco plans to buy the 49.99 percent of Redecard
it does not already own in a first step taking the
company private, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The lender will offer 35 reais for each of the 336.39 million
Redecard shares that currently trade on the Sao Paulo Stock
Exchange.
The offer represents a 9.9 percent premium over Redecard's
closing price of 31.84 reais on Monday. The stock jumped as much
as 9.9 percent in early trading in the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange,
the biggest intraday gain since at least October 2009.
Redecard shares have surged 84 percent in the past 12
months, mainly after a yearlong restructuring plan helped
bolster revenue, cut costs and stem market share losses to
larger rival Cielo and smaller competitors.
The buyout would probably help Redecard face growing
competition in the $400 billion-a-year card payment processing
industry. Some analysts have voiced concerns that the entry of
more competitors could drive fees down and eat away at market
share. Cielo and Redecard together control more than 80 percent
of the market.
Cielo shares jumped 8 percent to 35.72 reais, the seventh
daily gain in eight sessions. The company is scheduled to
release fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Itau Unibanco's announcement came less than a week after
Redecard posted a bigger-than-expected 31 percent jump in
fourth-quarter profit, to 456.94 million reais.
Nine analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 402.2 million
reais, on average.
Redecard Chief Executive Officer Claudio Yamaguti, who has
been at the helm of the company for the past year, said last
week that it would more than double capital spending to 500
million reais this year to win more customers and improve
operational efficiency.