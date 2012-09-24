版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 00:18 BJT

Investors register 298 mln shares for Redecard tender-traders

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 As many as 298 million shares of Redecard were registered to participate in a Monday tender auction that will lead to a delisting of the Brazilian card payment processor, traders told Reuters.

