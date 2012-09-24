版本:
About 299 mln shares tendered at Redecard buyout auction-bourse

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Almost 299 million shares of Redecard were tendered on a Monday auction that will lead to a delisting of the Brazilian card payment processor, stock exchange operator BM&FBovespa said.

The financial value of the tender equaled 10.46 billion reais ($5.15 billion), the bourse said.

