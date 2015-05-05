Singapore's GIC in talks to buy stake in Brazil's Rede D'Or -Bloomberg

May 5 GIC Pte, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, is in talks to buy a 14 percent stake worth up to $980 million in Brazil's largest hospital chain, Rede D'Or Sao Luiz, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

GIC, which could announce a deal within a month, may pick up the stake from the company's founders Moll family and Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin America's largest independent investment-banking firm, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1PlEVqG)

Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP last week paid about $600 million to pick up a stake in Rede D'Or, after a government decision in January allowed foreign ownership of Brazilian hospitals and health clinics.

