UPDATE 1-Grupo Rede Energia creditors OK Energisa bid, court to decide

* Creditors to accept 75 pct haircut under Energisa bid
By Anna Flávia Rochas
SAO PAULO, July 5 Creditors of Brazil's Grupo
Rede Energia SA, a power distributor seeking to exit
bankruptcy protection, approved on Friday a takeover plan by
rival Energisa SA that would reduce losses on their
investments in the company.
The plan, under which Energisa would take control of Rede
and revamp it, must be submitted for final approval by the
bankruptcy court, Thomas Felsberg, Rede's lawyer, said.
Creditors voted on Energisa's bid and a bid by CPFL Energia SA
and Equatorial Energia SA at an assembly.
Debt-laden Rede Energia has been struggling since energy
regulator Aneel seized eight of its units last August in an
effort to prevent it from halting electricity service in six
states. The units, power distributors in different parts of
Brazil, are all experiencing financial and operational problems.
Rede has long been considered a takeover target as the
Brazilian government and private companies raise their market
share in power distribution. Consolidation is key for power
companies to gain financial and operating muscle.
According to a report by consultancy Apsis, Rede's seized
units need investments of about 3 billion reais through 2017.
Energisa offered to pay creditors 1.95 billion reais ($862
million) and pump an additional 1.1 billion reais into the
company in the form of fresh investments. The proposal implies
that, if approved by the court, creditors will only get the
equivalent of 25 percent of their original investments in Rede.
CPFL and Equatorial Energia had offered 1.8 billion reais to
pay creditors and inject an additional 773 million reais for
investments. The proposal implied an 85 percent discount on
payments owed to creditors.
Last year's decision to seize Rede came after the group's
chairman and largest shareholder, Jorge Queiroz Jr., failed to
sell part or all of his 54 percent stake. His stake was once
valued at $600 million by some analysts.