Sale of Brazil's Rede on hold as unit woes worsen

* Celpa's request for protection to halt Rede sale plan

* Grupo Rede's Queiroz planned to sell 54 pct stake

* Investors fear Rede, units may stop debt payments

* CPFL seen as potential bidder for some Rede assets

By Anna Flávia Rochas

SAO PAULO, March 6 The sale of Brazilian power holding company Grupo Rede Energia is at a standstill following a request by one of its debt-laden units for bankruptcy protection, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The request for bankruptcy protection by Celpa, a distribution company owned by Grupo Rede, is the first by a Brazilian utility. The move has sparked considerable uncertainty among investors, said the source, who is not allowed to speak publicly on the matter.

Aneel, Brazil's electricity industry regulator, will have to decide whether Celpa's situation merits a federal government-engineered intervention, the source said. The government is considering intervening in Celpa, and its operating license could also be revoked.

"Investors will wait to see what are the implications of this request for bankruptcy protection," the source said. "The real question is how Aneel will react to all this."

In recent weeks, efforts by Grupo Rede's chairman and largest shareholder, Jorge Queiroz Jr, to sell part or all of its 54 percent stake in the company have suffered serious setbacks. Celpa's request for judicial protection may hurt Grupo Rede by triggering cross-default provisions on the latter's $497 million of outstanding perpetual bonds.

The media office of Brasilia-based Aneel, whose directors will discuss a service improvement plan for Celpa later on Tuesday, declined to comment.

Bondholders in Grupo Rede and Celpa are concerned that any option involving an Aneel-backed intervention could make it harder for them to get repaid in the event of a default. For them, the fact that an intervention is under consideration also suggests that Grupo Rede, which controls about 61 percent of Celpa, is unlikely to find a buyer soon.

Government officials have said an intervention could be similar to that of power distribution company Cemar, which serves the northern state of Maranhão, in August 2002.

"The holding company still acts as a guarantor for some Celpa debt and, certainly, creditors could simply trim loans to other companies of the group," the source added.

Grupo Rede's liabilities almost tripled to 6 billion reais ($3.5 billion) over the past five years. The company posted a net loss of 820.6 million reais in the first three quarters of 2011, compared with a loss of 806 million reais in the year-earlier period.

CELPA IN DIRE STRAITS

Queiroz's stake is valued at 1.1 billion reais by sources and analysts. Since both State Grid of China and U.S.-based AES Corp decided against bidding for Grupo Rede last month, speculation has mounted that Eletrobras and rival CPFL Energia could buy Queiroz out.

CPFL could still be interested in the purchase of a stake in Grupo Rede, the source told Reuters. The company declined to comment.

Moody's Investors Service lowered on Wednesday Grupo Rede's debt ratings to Caa3, nine ranks below investment grade, and said it may downgrade them further. Fellow rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Standard and Poor's also cut the ratings of Grupo Rede and Celpa after the latter filed for bankruptcy protection.

Celpa's problems range from a cash crunch to a potential default on 2 billion reais of debt. Currently Celpa, which serves the northern state of Pará, is working on a three-year plan that calls for it to improve service.

Celpa faces geographic and demographic challenges that drive up costs while reducing potential revenue. It serves an area with 7.6 million people spread out over 1.3 million square kilometers, an area bigger than Germany, France and Britain combined.