UPDATE 2-Sale of Brazil's Rede on hold as unit woes worsen

* Celpa's request for protection to halt Rede sale plan
* Grupo Rede's Queiroz planned to sell 54 pct stake
* Queiroz says banks have cut Celpa's access to loans
* CPFL seen as potential bidder for some Rede assets
* Celpa has 60 days to plan how to end service disruptions
By Anna Flávia Rochas and Leonardo Goy
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 6 The sale of
Brazilian power holding company Grupo Rede Energia is
at a standstill following a request by one of its debt-laden
units for bankruptcy protection, a source with direct knowledge
of the situation told Reuters.
The request for bankruptcy protection by Celpa, a
distribution company owned by Grupo Rede, is the first by a
Brazilian utility and could lead to the loss of Celpa's license
to sell electricity, industry regulators said on Thursday.
Aneel, Brazil's electricity industry regulator, will have to
decide whether Celpa's situation merits a federal
government-engineered intervention, the source said. The
situation is sparking uncertainty among potential investors in
Grupo Rede, said the source, who is not allowed to speak
publicly on the matter.
"Investors will wait to see what are the implications of
this request for bankruptcy protection," the source said. "The
real question is how Aneel will react to all this."
The source's remarks coincide with comments by Aneel board
members, who addressed the problems afflicting Grupo Rede and
Celpa at a hearing in Brasilia earlier in the day. The
government is considering intervening in Celpa, and its
operating license could also be revoked.
Aneel gave Celpa 60 days to present a plan to end service
disruptions. Board member André Pepitone, the regulator in
charge of the Celpa case, said the agency could recommend that
Celpa's license be revoked if problems were not resolved.
Bondholders in Grupo Rede and Celpa are concerned that any
option involving an Aneel-backed intervention could make it
harder for them to get repaid in the event of a default. For
them, the fact that an intervention is under consideration also
suggests that Grupo Rede, which controls about 61 percent of
Celpa, is unlikely to find a buyer soon.
Pepitone said that Celpa shareholders will have to assume
the company's obligations if the concession is terminated.
"An intervention could be recommended at any moment. It is
an instrument that Aneel can use any time," Pepitone said. In
such an event, Aneel would recommend that the Mines and Energy
Ministry terminate the contract with Celpa.
BANK CREDIT DRIES UP
In recent weeks, efforts by Grupo Rede's chairman and
largest shareholder, Jorge Queiroz Jr, to sell part or all of
its 54 percent stake in the company have suffered serious
setbacks. Celpa's request for judicial protection may hurt Grupo
Rede by triggering cross-default provisions on the latter's $497
million of outstanding perpetual bonds.
Queiroz told Aneel board members that banks have shut
Celpa's access to credit in recent months. But he also insisted
that Celpa is "financially feasible."
Celpa's access to credit has dropped dramatically since
November, when news of Grupo Rede's sale first arose, Queiroz
said at the hearing. He did not say whether talks on Grupo
Rede's sale had ground to a halt.
"We always had access to banks, until that moment," Queiroz
said.
CELPA IN DIRE STRAITS
Aneel might open a so-called administrative investigation
into Celpa's inability to meet contractual terms for the
concessions, specifically regarding customer service.
Government officials have said an intervention could be
similar to that of power distribution company Cemar, which
serves the northern state of Maranhão, in August 2002.
"The holding company still acts as a guarantor for some
Celpa debt and, certainly, creditors could simply trim loans to
other companies of the group," the source added.
Grupo Rede's liabilities almost tripled to 6 billion reais
($3.5 billion) over the past five years. The company posted a
net loss of 820.6 million reais in the first three quarters of
2011, compared with a loss of 806 million reais in the
year-earlier period.
Celpa faces geographic and demographic challenges that drive
up costs while reducing potential revenue. It serves an area
with 7.6 million people spread out over 1.3 million square
kilometers, an area bigger than Germany, France and Britain
combined.
Queiroz's stake is valued at 1.1 billion reais by sources
and analysts. Since State Grid of China and
U.S.-based AES Corp decided against bidding for Grupo
Rede last month, speculation has mounted that Eletrobras and
rival CPFL Energia could buy Queiroz out.
CPFL could still be interested in the purchase of a stake in
Grupo Rede, the source told Reuters. The company declined to
comment.
Moody's Investors Service lowered on Wednesday Grupo Rede's
debt ratings to Caa3, nine ranks below investment grade, and
said it may downgrade them further. Fellow rating agencies Fitch
Ratings and Standard and Poor's also cut the ratings of Grupo
Rede and Celpa after the latter filed for bankruptcy protection.
Celpa's problems range from a cash crunch to a potential
default on 2 billion reais of debt. Currently Celpa, which
serves the northern state of Pará, is working on a three-year
plan that calls for it to improve service.