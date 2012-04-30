Laep-led group may bid for Brazil power firm Celpa

* Laep-led group mulls bid as Celpa faces bankruptcy
* Buyout firm specialized in deals with distressed firms
* Celpa to present debt restructuring plan on May 7
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Anna Flávia Rochas
SAO PAULO, April 27 A group of Brazilian and
foreign investors led by buyout firm Laep Investments
may bid for Brazilian power distributor Celpa,
betting that a bold turnaround could save the debt-laden company
from near-bankruptcy.
Laep, a private equity firm that invests mainly in
distressed companies, may team up with two energy funds from the
United States and one from Canada to bid for Celpa, Luiz Cezar
Fernandes, chief executive for São Paulo-based Laep, told
Reuters. He declined to elaborate on potential terms.
Celpa, a unit of power holding company Rede Energia serving
the northern state of Pará, filed for bankruptcy protection in
February, citing "a worsening financial and economic situation."
On May 7, the company will present a debt restructuring plan to
a court in that state that analysts say could force creditors to
accept losses and give Celpa more time to pay its debt.
The Laep-led group would be in a position to offer more for
Celpa assets than other potential bidders, facilitating an
accord between creditors and Jorge Queiroz Jr., Rede Energia's
controlling shareholder, Fernandes said. In April, Rede pledged
to reach out to creditors to seek an out-of-court restructuring.
The lack of firm bids is preventing Queiroz, also Rede
Energia's chairman, from selling part or all of its 54 percent
stake. In recent weeks, the government decided against bailing
out Celpa, sparking a tumble in its bonds. Queiroz's stake in
Rede, whose debt almost tripled to $3.4 billion over the past
five years, is valued at $600 million by some analysts.
The restructuring plan seeks to help Rede Energia prevent
cross-default clauses from hampering the group in the event of a
Celpa default. Lack of support from bond and shareholders could
drag on Rede Energia's finances, analysts said.
Fernandes declined to name the partners in a potential offer
for Celpa. A bid could take place independently of the success
of Celpa's debt restructuring plan in court, he added.
The media offices of Celpa and Rede Energia declined to
comment. A court-appointed lawyer who is overseeing the Celpa
case did not answer calls to his mobile phone seeking comment.
Rede Energia's assets were considered not long ago a takeover
target as the government and private companies boost their
market share in power distribution, a segment in which bigger
scale offsets the outlook for lower revenue in coming years.
Consolidation is key for the companies, known as DisCos, to gain
financial and operating muscle.
Rede Energia hired Rothschild & Co as its financial adviser
on the debt restructuring talks.