Goldman, Citigroup to advise on sale of Spain's Redexis - sources

MADRID, Sept 1 Goldman Sachs and Citigroup
will advise Goldman Sachs' infrastructure fund GSIP
on the sale of its Spanish energy business Redexis in
the next few weeks, three sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Spanish online news outlet El Confidencial reported on
Thursday that the sale could be valued at up to 2.5 billion
euros ($2.8 billion), citing sources close to Goldman, which
bought Redexis in 2010.
Consultancy KPMG and law firm Clifford Chance are also
involved in the sale, the sources said.
Representatives for Goldman and KPMG declined to comment,
while those for Clifford Chance and Citigroup could not be
reached.
Redexis transports and distributes gas to retail and
wholesale clients in 26 Spanish provinces through a network of
around 9,000 kilometres of pipelines and 600,000 supply points.
It had a core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), of 136 million euros in
2015 while net debt stood at 840 million euros.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Angus Berwick;
Editing by Mark Potter)