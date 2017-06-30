FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
Real estate software company Redfin files for IPO
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月30日

Real estate software company Redfin files for IPO

June 30 (Reuters) - Real estate software maker Redfin has filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, the latest company looking to test the public markets after a week of IPOs.

The Seattle-based company calls itself a "next-generation real estate broker" that uses technology to help customers buy and sell homes. Redfin is part of a wave of U.S. real estate technology companies such as Zillow Group, Compass and Open Door Labs Inc looking to improve home sales marketing.

Mealkit maker Blue Apron Holdings Inc had a lackluster debut this week after the company reduced its valuation while storage company Tintri Inc went public on Friday after delaying its IPO by a day and cutting its price.

Based in Seattle, Redfin launched its home-buying services in February 2006. It charges customers a commission of 1.5 percent, less than half the average listing fee, to list their homes, according to its website, which says it has helped more than 30,000 families buy and sell homes.

Redfin generated a loss of $22.5 million on $267.2 million of revenue in 2016, the filing said.

Redfin also makes money from commissions when customers make an offer on homes on Redfin. The company is backed by investors that include Tiger Global Management LLC and T. Rowe Price Associates.

