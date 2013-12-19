版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 20日 星期五 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Red Hat up 8.2 pct in extended trading after results

NEW YORK Dec 19 Red Hat Inc : * Shares jump 8.2 percent in extended trading after results
