CORRECTED-BRIEF-Red Hat gives Q2, FY outlook - conf call (June 18)

(In June 18 Brief, corrects last alert to show the company's
EPS forecast was 'non-GAAP'. Also, deletes alert 'expects FY
2015 non-GAAP EPS of $1.59-$1.61')
June 18 Red Hat Inc :
* Expects FY 2015 revenue of $1.76-$1.785 billion
* Expects Q2 revenue $432-$436 million
* Expects Q2 non-GAAP EPS to be about $0.38
* FY 2015 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $1.75
billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $426.6 million
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects FY 2015 non-GAAP EPS $1.52-$1.54, including
acquisition-related costs
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by)