UPDATE 1-Red Hat Q3 results beats Street

Dec 19 Business software maker Red Hat Inc's quarterly results edged past market expectations as demand from corporate customers drove subscription revenue growth.

The world's largest distributor of the open-source Linux operating system said September-November net income was $38.2 million, or 19 cents a share, compared with $26 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents a share, beating analysts' expectations of 26 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $290 million as subscription rose by more than a fifth. Analysts had expected revenue of $289.6 million.

Red Hat sells subscriptions to upgrades, bug fixes and helpdesk support for its business software, including the widely used Linux operating system.

Shares of the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company were trading at $41.40 in extended trade on Monday. They closed at $46.05 on the New York Stock Exchange.