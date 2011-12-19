UPDATE 1-Red Hat Q3 results beats Street

* Q3 adj EPS $0.28 vs est $0.26
* Q3 rev $290 mln vs est $289.6 mln
* Qtrly subscription rev up 24 pct
Dec 19 Business software maker Red Hat
Inc's quarterly results edged past market expectations
as demand from corporate customers drove subscription revenue
growth.
The world's largest distributor of the open-source Linux
operating system said September-November net income was $38.2
million, or 19 cents a share, compared with $26 million, or 13
cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents a share,
beating analysts' expectations of 26 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $290 million as subscription rose
by more than a fifth. Analysts had expected revenue of $289.6
million.
Red Hat sells subscriptions to upgrades, bug fixes and
helpdesk support for its business software, including the widely
used Linux operating system.
Shares of the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company were
trading at $41.40 in extended trade on Monday. They closed at
$46.05 on the New York Stock Exchange.