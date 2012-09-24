Red Hat profit misses analyst estimates

Sept 24 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest distributor of Linux operating software, reported a lower-than-expected adjusted profit as costs rose.

Net income fell to $35 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $40 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents per share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $322.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $322.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Red Hat shares were down 4 percent after closing at $57.54 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.