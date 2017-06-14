版本:
RedHill Bio's gastric drug succeeds in late-stage study

June 14 Israel-based RedHill Biopharma Ltd said its experimental drug for the treatment of gastroenteritis met the main goal in a late-stage study.

The trial tested the efficacy and safety of the drug, bekinda, versus a placebo, in 321 adults and children over the age of 12.

Gastroenteritis - inflammation of the stomach and intestines that causes vomiting and diarrhea - is a very common illness in the United States, with about 179 million cases annually, the company said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
