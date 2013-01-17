HomeAway backer Redpoint closes $400 million early-stage fund

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as US states challenge Trump over energy efficiency
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 16 Redpoint Ventures, the venture-capital firm behind digital-video recording company TiVo and vacation-rental company HomeAway, has closed a $400 million fund, the firm announced Wednesday.
Redpoint V will focus on early stage companies from areas including mobile, social and cloud; entertainment; and big data. Reuters first reported Redpoint was raising the fund in November.
The fund comes about a year after Redpoint closed on a $400 million growth fund and about three years after it closed on Redpoint IV.
A gap is widening in venture capital between top-tier funds that find it easy to raise money and less established funds, which are struggling.
Last quarter, 42 venture-capital funds raised a total of $3.3 billion, according to the National Venture Capital Association, with the top five funds accounting for more than half of total fundraising.
Redpoint is known for early-stage technology investing. It now manages $3.3 billion, the firm said.
April 3 Mallinckrodt Plc, a manufacturer of the generic opioid painkiller oxycodone, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $35 million to resolve U.S. probes into its monitoring and reporting of suspicious orders of controlled substances.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: