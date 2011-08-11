UPDATE 1-Red Robin Gourmet Q2 beats Street view

MOVES-MUFG Securities names Anne Gebuhrer executive director of EMEA
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
* Q2 adj EPS $0.48 vs est $0.36
* Q2 rev $215.8 mln vs est $213.3 mln
* Q2 comparable restaurant sales up 3.1 pct
* Sees commodity inflation of 5 to 5.5 pct for 2011
* Shares 9 pct in extended trade (Follows alerts)
Aug 11 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc's quarterly profit beat market estimates as comparable restaurant sales rose for the fourth consecutive quarter driven by an increase in the average guest check, sending its shares up 9 percent after the bell.
Second-quarter net income rose to $6.9 million, or 44 cents a share, from $4.3 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 48 cents a share, breezing past expectations of 36 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $215.8 million, also beating expectations of $213.3 million.
Red Robin, with a chain of 460 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, also said it expects commodity inflation of 5-5.5 percent for the fiscal year 2011 due to the continued increase in ground beef costs.
The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company's shares closed at $33.85 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Disney CEO Robert Iger may extend tenure again- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kEpSUG
LONDON, Feb 6 Emerging equities rose to five-month highs on Monday after solid Chinese services sector data and disappointing U.S. wage growth that raised hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not hike rates as quickly as previously feared.