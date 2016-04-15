UPDATE 1-Red Rock's IPO to value casino operator at up to $2.4 bln

April 15 U.S.-based casino operator Red Rock Resorts Inc plans to raise as much as $569 million in an initial public offering, which could value the company at about $2.4 billion.

The company expects the offering of 27.1 million class A shares to be priced at $18-$21 per share, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1NseBe0)

A gradual fall in volatility in the stock market is now opening up the window for IPO hopefuls.

Other companies currently marketing their IPOs include Dell -owned cyber security firm Dell Secure Works and MGM Growth Properties LLC, a real estate investment trust backed by gaming and hospitality company MGM Resorts International Inc .

Exchange operator Bats Global Markets Inc raised $252.7 million in its IPO on Thursday.

Red Rock said it had applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "RRR".

Selling stockholders are offering additional 196,000 shares, the company said.

Red Rock plans to use net proceeds from the offering to purchase units in Station Holdco LLC, a privately owned gaming and entertainment company.

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Red Rock's net revenue rose 4.7 percent to $1.35 billion in the year ended Dec. 31, from a year earlier.

Deutsche Bank Securities, JPMorgan Chase & Co, BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs & Co are the leading underwriters, Red Rock said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)