Warburg Pincus-backed Red Star seeking up to $1 bln in HK listing-IFR

HONG KONG Jan 21 Chinese furniture and
building-material retailer Red Star Macalline Group is seeking
to raise up to $1 billion from a Hong Kong IPO as early as the
end of the second quarter, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing
sources familiar with the planned float.
The company, backed by private-equity firm Warburg Pincus,
is working with CICC and Goldman Sachs on the planned
float, the report added. The company is looking to raise between
$500 million to $1 billion through the IPO, IFR said, citing one
of the sources.
Red Star had originally planned a Shanghai IPO, but the long
queue of companies lining up for an A-share listing prompted the
company to turn to Hong Kong, the report added.
Red Star is still pursuing an A-share listing but is open to
other opportunities, said a Beijing-based company official when
contacted by Reuters. The official declined to give his name.
A Beijing-based spokeswoman for U.S.-headquartered Warburg
Pincus was not immediately available for comment.
Warburg Pincus held a 15.55 percent stake in Red Star as of
April last year, according to the Chinese company's preliminary
A-share prospectus.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)