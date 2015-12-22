CBS, Viacom exec chair Redstone's compensation cut in 2015-CNBC

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 22 Media mogul Sumner Redstone's compensation as executive chairman of CBS Corp and Viacom Inc was reduced for 2015, CNBC reported, citing sources.
The 92-year-old billionaire's physical and mental health have been the subject of intense debate, partly due to his notable absence from the companies' recent earnings calls.
A Viacom spokesman declined to comment other than to say that the company would file its annual proxy with compensation details in January. A CBS spokesman also said the information would be contained in the company's proxy filing, due in April. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million