公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 22日

CBS, Viacom exec chair Redstone's compensation cut in 2015-CNBC

Dec 22 Media mogul Sumner Redstone's compensation as executive chairman of CBS Corp and Viacom Inc was reduced for 2015, CNBC reported, citing sources.

The 92-year-old billionaire's physical and mental health have been the subject of intense debate, partly due to his notable absence from the companies' recent earnings calls.

A Viacom spokesman declined to comment other than to say that the company would file its annual proxy with compensation details in January. A CBS spokesman also said the information would be contained in the company's proxy filing, due in April. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

