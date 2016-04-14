Judge denies request to depose media mogul Sumner Redstone

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
LOS ANGELES, April 14 A California judge denied a request by a former girlfriend to depose the 92-year-old media mogul as part of a lawsuit that challenges his mental competency.
Attorneys for Manuela Herzer had argued in court filings that they should be allowed to take Redstone's deposition because he plans to testify at a trial scheduled to start on May 6.
Herzer has filed a lawsuit arguing that the multi-billionaire was not mentally competent when he removed her as his designated health care agent last October. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Rigby)
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
* TomTom acquires Autonomos, a Berlin-based autonomous driving start-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank expects a negative impact of $1.2 billion on its fourth-quarter pretax profit from a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice, its chief executive said in a message to staff.