版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 22日 星期二 06:43 BJT

Judge grants Redstone's ex-girlfriend limited discovery in mental-competency case

Dec 21 A California court on Monday partially granted the former girlfriend of Sumner Redstone, the 92 year-old chairman of Viacom Inc a request for discovery on the mental competency of the media mogul.

The judge said he would allow for depositions of Viacom chief executive Philippe Dauman, two of Redstone's doctors, but not Redstone himself for now. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Diane Craft)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐