Judge grants Redstone's ex-girlfriend limited discovery in mental-competency case

Canada's George Weston appoints Galen G. Weston CEO
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
Dec 21 A California court on Monday partially granted the former girlfriend of Sumner Redstone, the 92 year-old chairman of Viacom Inc a request for discovery on the mental competency of the media mogul.
The judge said he would allow for depositions of Viacom chief executive Philippe Dauman, two of Redstone's doctors, but not Redstone himself for now. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Diane Craft)
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trans World Entertainment amends revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo bank