U.S. media mogul Redstone's ex-girlfriend loses motion in mental competence suit

LOS ANGELES Nov 30 A California court on Monday
rejected a request from the former girlfriend of Sumner Redstone
for the 92-year-old media mogul, who controls CBS Corp
and Viacom Inc, to undergo an immediate medical
evaluation.
Former girlfriend Manuela Herzer filed a lawsuit last week
seeking to have Redstone declared mentally incompetent and
sought to have him examined to determine if he can still make
decisions for himself.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Clifford Klein ruled
there was no need for an immediate evaluation.
"I do not find any urgency," Klein said at a hearing in Los
Angeles Superior Court.
The judge cited four reasons in his decision: Redstone sees
a personal physician regularly, is not suffering from any
critical health condition, has full-time care and has a health
agent who is an attorney and chief executive of Viacom.
Herzer had been chosen by Redstone to make healthcare
decisions for him in case he was not able to, her lawsuit said,
until Redstone executed a new agreement on Oct. 16 to remove her
as his health care agent in favor of Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman.
Herzer claims that Redstone was mentally incompetent when he
removed her as his health care agent in October and asks that
she be reinstated as the person in charge of his medical
decisions if he becomes incapacitated.
A hearing will be held in January on a motion from
Redstone's attorneys to dismiss the case.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)