UPDATE 1-Sumner Redstone appoints two new members to his trust

(Adds details on National Amusements Director appointments,
quote from Redstone and background on Jankowski, Krutick and
Dauman lawsuit)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK May 24 Sumner Redstone, chairman
emeritus of Viacom Inc said on Tuesday he has appointed
two new trustees to a trust that will determine the direction
of the media conglomerate and CBS in the event of his
incapacitation or death.
The two trustees are executive vice president and general
counsel of National Amusements Inc, Redstone's privately held
movie theater chain, Tad Jankowski and former media executive
and media analyst Jill Krutick, Redstone said in a statement. He
also named Krutick and his oldest granddaughter Kimberlee
Ostheimer to the board of National Amusements.
Reuters reported on Sunday that Redstone, who will turn 93
on Friday, would add Jankowski and Krutick to his trust, citing
sources familiar with the situation.
"This is my trust and my decision. I have picked those who
are loyal to me and removed those who are not," Redstone said in
his statement.
The move comes after media mogul Redstone announced last
weekthe removal of Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman and Viacom board
member George Abrams from the seven-person trust and as
directors of National Amusements. Dauman sued on Monday to stop
Redstone, who ran Viacom for decades, from removing him and
longtime director Abrams.
With the addition of Krutick and Jankowski, who has worked
with Redstone's National Amusements since 1982, the trust
appears to give Redstone's daughter, Shari Redstone, control to
determine the fate of her father's $40 billion media empire. As
president and a board member of National Amusements, she is also
on the trust and is vice chair of CBS and Viacom.
The Sumner M. Redstone National Amusements Inc Trust owns
about 80 percent of Redstone's privately held National
Amusements Inc, which in turn owns 80 percent of the voting
rights in both Viacom and CBS.
Viacom shares added to Monday's gains, rising 3.2 percent on
Tuesday to $41.25.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)