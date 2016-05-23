Sumner Redstone plans to add National Amusements executive to trust -sources

May 22 Media mogul Sumner Redstone is planning
to name National Amusements Inc general counsel Tad Jankowski to
the seven-person trust that will determine the fate of both
Viacom and CBS in the event of Redstone's incapacitation or
death, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Sunday.
In addition, Redstone is set to name Jill Krutick, a family
friend, to the trust, the sources said.
The 92-year old Redstone on Friday removed Viacom Chief
Executive Philippe Dauman and Viacom board member George Abrams
from both the trust and the National Amusements board
.
Redstone is also discussing naming his granddaughter
Kimberlee Ostheimer to the board of National Amusements, the
sources said, requesting anonymity on grounds of not being
permitted to speak to the media.
Jankowski, Krutick and Ostheimer could not immediately be
reached for comment.
With the addition of Krutick and Jankowski, who has worked
with Redstone's National Amusements since 1982, the trust
appears to give Redstone's daughter, Shari Redstone, who is
president and a board member of National Amusements, control to
determine the fate of her father's $40 billion media empire. She
is also on the trust and is vice chair of CBS and Viacom.
The Sumner M. Redstone National Amusements Inc Trust owns
about 80 percent of Redstone's privately held National
Amusements Inc, which in turn owns 80 percent of the voting
rights in both Viacom and CBS.
After Redstone dies or is incapacitated, the trust will
determine all matters that come to a shareholder vote at both
companies, including potential mergers or acquisitions.
The trust's members are Shari Redstone's son, lawyer Tyler
Korff; David Andelman, another lawyer who is on the CBS board;
Norman Jacobs, Sumner Redstone's divorce lawyer; and Leonard
Lewin, an attorney who represented Redstone's first wife,
Phyllis, in her divorce from Redstone.
Michael Tu, an attorney representing Sumner Redstone,
declined to comment.
Redstone removed Dauman and Abrams after he expressed
concerns to them about Viacom's performance and received no
response, according to a statement by Tu on Saturday.
A spokesman for Dauman on Friday night called the steps
"illegal and invalid" in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Redstone's attorneys released a statement on Sunday saying
Redstone opposed Dauman's plan to sell a stake in Viacom's movie
studio, Paramount. Dauman has said he expects to announce a deal
for the stake in June.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York and Dan Levine in San
Francisco)